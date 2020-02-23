Motorcyclist dead in St Elizabeth collision

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Thirty-one-year-old Rohan Graham, otherwise called 'Bull', a mason of Burnt Savannah in St Elizabeth, died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision in his community early this morning.

According to the police, about 1:30 am Graham was riding his Hi-Rev motorcycle along the roadway when he allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a Nissan Latio motorcar that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The police were summoned and on their arrival both drivers were taken to hospital where Graham was pronounced dead.