Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pole

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A man has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident on the Watchwell main road in Pedro Plains, St Elizabeth on Friday, April 17.

He is 30-year-old Kemar James, a farmer of Newell district in the parish.

According to the Black River police, about 5:30 pm, James was driving a motorcycle along the roadway when he reportedly lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

Passers-by alerted the police and James taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.