Motorcyclist dies in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A motorcyclist died yesterday following a collision on the West End main road in Westmoreland. He is 23-year-old Johnoy Gosse of West End, Negril in the parish. Police said Gosse seemingly lost control of his motorcycle, which crashed into a utility pole. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

