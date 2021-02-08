Motorcyclist killed in St James crash

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A St James man died after his motorcycle collided with a motorcar on the Point main road in the parish yesterday.

The police said 29-year-old Richie Eulette of Springfield, in the parish was driving along the roadway about 12:30 pm when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a Nissan motorcar that was travelling in the opposite direction.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.