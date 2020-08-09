Motorist killed, another injured in St James collision

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision in St James yesterday.

He is 21-year-old Oneil Johnson of Queens Drive, Montego Bay in the parish.

According to the police, about 4:40 pm, Johnson was driving his Toyota Passo motor car along the roadway when the vehicle collided with another motor car.

The police were alerted and Johnson and the driver of the other motor car were taken to the hospital where Johnson was pronounced dead.

The the other driver was admitted in stable condition.