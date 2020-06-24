Motorist killed in St James crash

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Fifty-nine-year-old Victor Henderson of Rhynie Drive, St James, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Unity Hall main road in the parish on Tuesday, June 23.

Reports from the Anchovy Police are that about 9:30 pm, Henderson was driving his Honda CRV when he collided with a Toyota Yaris motor car.

The police were summoned and Henderson was taken to hospital, where he died.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.