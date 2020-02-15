Motorist killed in Trelawny crash

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – One man has been confirmed dead, following a two-vehicle collision on the north coast highway in the vicinity of Hague, Trelawny.

The crash, which involved a truck and a Nissan Serena bus, reportedly occurred about 5:00 this morning.

According to investigators, the bus was travelling in the direction of Montego Bay when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, and slammed into the truck which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the bus, who was alone in the vehicle, reportedly died at the scene, while the driver of the truck, who was also alone in his vehicle, escaped with minor injuries.

The mishap resulted in a pile-up of traffic on the usually busy thoroughfare.

The crash occurred just metres away from where four people lost their lives in a two-vehicle crash last month.

More information later.

Mark Cummings