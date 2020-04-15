Motorist laments being barred from leaving Portmore
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Residents in Portmore, St Catherine are facing the realities of the seven-day lockdown imposed in the parish by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Scores of people were seen in queues outside supermarkets in an attempt to get last minute supplies.
A number of motorists were also sent back home by members of the security forces, after failing to provide adequate reasons for being in the public domain.
OBSERVER ONLINE spoke with one displeased resident who urged police officers to use their discretion in allowing persons to leave the area.
Devon Mckenzie said he was attempting to go into Kingston in order to pick up his prescription as well as grocery items.
“I had some money to collect that was sent to me to get some medication and stuff like that. However, because of this immediate lockdown JMMB (Jamaica Money Market Brokers) in Portmore is closed. That's why I was trying to get to town to collect it,” McKenzie said.
He added that leaving Portmore was his only option as he has no other source of income.
The prime minister announced the lockdown yesterday evening after the confirmation of 32 new COVID-19 cases, 31 of which have been linked to business processing output company, Alorica Interventions, which has an office in Portmore.
Moments after the lockdown was announced videos began circulating on social media which showed dozens of vehicles on the Portmore Toll road and the Mandela Highway heading towards Kingston.
Under the lockdown, all persons must carry identification, wear masks and are advised to limit trips to one person per household.
