Motorist nabs robber in Kingston 20

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been charged with robbery with aggravation following an incident on Westmain Drive, Kingston 20 on Monday, March 16.

Charged is 19-year-old Nathan Watson, a labourer of Penwood Road, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that Watson held up a woman with a knife and robbed her about 6:30 pm.

A motorist, who saw what was happening, nabbed the robber and handed him over to the police.

He was subsequently charged.