Motorist shot dead in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are investigating a possible case of road rage which led to a motorist being shot dead by another - a man so far only identified as a licensed firearm holder.

The incident took place in Coleyville on the outskirts of Christiana, Manchester last night.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Paul Parker, otherwise called 'Spinal' of Springfield District in St James.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) an argument developed between the two men about 10:15 pm. It is further reported that they both pulled firearms and opened fire at each other.

Parker was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Christiana police are investigating.

Kasey Williams