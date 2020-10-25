Motorists warned to avoid flooded roads in Kingston, St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are advising members of the public to use alternative routes where possible as the following roads in Kingston and St Catherine are currently impassable: • New Haven, Kingston 20 • Conway Drive, Kingston 20 • Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11 • Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 13 • Gordon Town Road, Kingston 6 • Old Harbour Road, St Catherine • Bog Walk Gorge, St Catherine.

