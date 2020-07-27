Mottley praises late predecessor as a stalwart for regional integration

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Barbados government Monday praised former prime minister Owen Arthur for his significant and meaningful contributions to the political as well as the socio-economic development of the island as well as the wider Caribbean community.

In an address to the nation marking the death of Arthur at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Mottley said her late colleague’s passion for the development of the region “coincided with his responsibility as the lead prime minister in Caricom for the single market and single economy.

“I was with Owen in Jamaica when he signed in 2006 with tremendous pride the instruments that brought the Caricom Single Market into existence. He was brimming with pride,” she said.

“But he never in so doing compromised his economic training and his commitment at all times to sound policy. It was his hallmark.”

Arthur, an economist, had been hospitalised earlier this month after suffering heart related complications.

Mottley said Arthur was indeed the “man for all times” who never lost the thirst for public policy and that his counsel, especially on the Barbados economy, “was rendered to all governments”.