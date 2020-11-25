Mottley to speak at launch of key energy facilities today
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Caricom Development Fund and the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) are jointly launching the Project Preparation Facility and the Credit Risk Abatement Facility this morning at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Barbados.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley will be the keynote speaker at the event, now being livestreamed.
The event will feature presentations by top energy officials in the region including representatives from the CCREEE, the CARICOM Development Fund, the Technical Assistance Programme for Sustainable Energy in the Caribbean and the CARICOM Secretariat.
The two facilities are aimed at accelerating sustainable energy solutions with the region, according to Caricom.
