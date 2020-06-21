Mount Alvernia wins 2020 Scotiabank/Junior Achievement innovation challenge

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A team of five students from Mount Alvernia High School was named champions of the 5th annual Scotiabank National Innovation Camp 2020 coordinated by Junior Achievement Jamaica on June 11.

During the competition, which was hosted online, 21 teams of high school students from 14 schools, including Mount Alvernia, presented their ideas based on the 2020 challenge theme, “The use of technology to solve the issue of social distancing at banks due to COVID-19”.

The other Montego Bay-based high school, Heinz Simonitsch School, placed second, followed by York Castle High School from St Ann.

Mount Alvernia proposed an 'Electronic Money Management Assistant', referred to as 'EMMA' that would be powered by artificial intelligence and used to assist all e-banking users including the elderly to complete transactions.

Decoda Sterling, captain of the winning team, explained that the project required several hours of research and planning. “We were aiming to create a realistic solution that could possibly and positively impact the way that we do banking in Jamaica,” the 15-year-old shared.

Commenting on the initiative, Yanique Forbes-Patrick, vice president, public affairs and communications, expressed congratulations to the winning team and all the participants.

“We were extremely impressed with the level of thoughtfulness, research and attention to detail displayed by all the teams. The judges were also particularly impressed by the team from Mount Alvernia who displayed grit and strong critical thinking skills in the development of the idea presented.

“Every year Scotiabank is proud to support the work of Junior Achievement and its focus on innovation and entrepreneurial awareness among students.”

The other participating schools included the Roger Clarke High, Vauxhall High, Titchfield High, Westwood High, Morant Bay High, Knox College, Cedar Grove Academy, The Queens School, Port Antonio High, Johnathon Grant High and Rhodes Hall High.

Schools were allowed to enter multiple teams.