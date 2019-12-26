Mountain View elderly enjoy Excelsior Christmas Treat

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over 200 elderly were fêted at the Christmas Treat hosted by the Community Empowerment Unit (CEU) of Excelsior Community College (ECC) on December 15 at the Excelsior High School auditorium.

In its nineteenth year, ECC said the annual Elderly Christmas Treat caters to people in the districts of Mountain View and its surrounding areas including Nannyville, McGregor Gully, Jarrett Lane, Oliver Road, McCook's Pen, and sections of Vineyard Town, Allman Town, Rolling Town and Windward Road, which are some of the communities that are currently plagued by ongoing gang feud.

According to ECC, the highlight of the treat was the tree lighting moment when one resident from each district in Mountain View joined hands and lit the Christmas tree.

“The hope was that the unity displaced would transcend into the communities that were experiencing an increase in homicides,” ECC said in a release.

For Milton Tomlinson, President of the Mountain View Community Development Committee, the tree lighting represented a symbol of hope and unity for a common good.

“Though fewer persons are here due to the violence, we decided as a community and college to move forward with the annual event so that our elderly would still feel loved, remembered and be feted,” he said.

Chairman of the Community Empowerment Unit (CEU), Kenneth Salmon, stated that this is one of the many initiatives of his unit and by extension the college's way of giving back to residents of Mountain View who have been supporting the college in so many ways.

“Every year, the CEU has a mandate of improving and transforming the lives of residents in Mountain View. We are a community college and as such exist to serve our communities. Each Christmas, we give priority to our elderly,” Salmon said.

Principal of the college, Philmore McCarthy, stated that his institution has made it a part of their mandate to give back.

“The annual Christmas Treat is a part of a broader partnership with the communities that we serve. After we treat the elderly, our students in the School of Aesthetics and Cosmetology have to visit their homes and take care of pedicure and manicure as part of their work experience during the months of January to March,” he noted.

He added that students in the School of Tourism assisted in preparing the food and that the entertainment component included performances from students in the School of the Performing Arts.

Sponsors for the event included, Food for the Poor, Jamaica Private Power Company, Sagicor, and Member of Parliament (MP) for South-East Saint Andrew Julian Robinson, and MP for St Andrew Eastern, Fayval Williams.