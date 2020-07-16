Multi-agency approach to COVID-19 surveillance

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says there will be a multi-agency approach to the COVID-19 surveillance and information gathering effort.

Speaking at this evening's COVID-19 conversations media briefing, Dr Tufton said that the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and the Ministry of Tourism have both established teams to aid in the surveillance effort.

In explaining the role of his team, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, said over 2,000 young people across the island will be working closely with the both the ministries of health and tourism to gather information from citizens.

“Now this team would have already been out on the field because a significant portion did surveys on the bars… so they have an insight into what is required of them, there's a template that has already been established and the additional training with the Ministry of Health team will go a far way in strengthening the capacity,” McKenzie said.

Dr Tufton also noted that more than 1,000 community health aides will be employed and trained to carry out COVID-19 surveillance in vulnerable communities.