Multiple charges for teen in two reported gun attacks

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Kingston teen was charged with shooting with intent, assault at common law and two counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy, who is from Charles Street, Kingston 14, was charged following an investigation into two separate incidents that occurred in his community.

The police said the first incident happened on Thursday, April 16, about 7:50 pm, on Pink Lane, Kingston CSO.

It is alleged that the teen, who was armed with a gun, approached the complainant and opened gunfire at him. The complainant managed to escape unharmed.

In the second incident, about 11:00 pm, on Friday, October 30 on Bond Street in the parish, the teen reportedly pounced upon a female and hit her in the head before threatening to shoot her.

A report was made and an investigation launched and the teen later arrested.