Municipal police demolish stalls downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Representatives of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation are now carrying out a massive operation in downtown Kingston demolishing dozens of illegally erected stalls and shops.

The demolition exercise is being carried out by members of municipal police aided by a strong contingent of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

So far the team has demolished stalls on West Street, Princess Street, West Parade and along Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of the Coronation Market.

Early this morning some vendors were seen hurriedly pulling down their wooden stalls and shacks before the arrival of the municipal police to their location in the market district.

Durant Pate