Munro College postpones orientation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases as well as the curfew and related restrictions in some areas, Mark Smith, principal of Munro College in St Elizabeth has decided to postpone the orientation for first form students which was scheduled for Monday, August 24 — Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Smith, via a letter to parents, explained the reason for the postponement.

"In light of the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases, and the recent release from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information regarding the new schedule for the reopening of school (now October 5, 2020), the Munro College administration deems it prudent to postpone orientation 2020 until further notice.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and crave your understanding in the decision taken," Smith said.

Onome Sido