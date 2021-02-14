Munro College reverts to online teaching after COVID-19 positive cases
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Munro College in St Elizabeth has reverted to virtual learning due to incidents of COVID-19 at the school.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, tests conducted by the health ministry on the campus between January 18 and last Tuesday found that two teachers and 21 students tested positive.
The school has since provided the Ministry of Health with the details of all the students who were involved in face-to-face instruction.
The education ministry said contact has already been made with the parents of students affected and the ministry will be in touch with all students and staff who were in contact with the affected persons. The school will also begin a deep cleaning exercise and offer virtual psychosocial sessions as of Monday, February 15.
Classes will resume virtually after the mid-term break.
