Murder of Craig Town teens despicable – Security Minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has described as despicable this morning's shooting which has left two dead and five others injured including a six-year-old, in Craig Town, St Andrew. Dead are 15-year-old Alan Thompson and 17-year-old Jevaughn Christie.
While expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, Chang called on Jamaicans “to put an end to violent crimes and murder sprees”.
“As a society, we need to embrace a collaborative strategy and make greater efforts to prevent conflict and promote peace and non-violence within our communities,” the security minister said.”
Chang then reiterated that public gatherings, including parties are strictly prohibited under the Disaster Risk Management Act, which has been in effect since Friday, March 13. An investigation will be launched into the breaches of this Act.
“I will be engaging the police high command to ensure all the steps are taken to locate “the perpetrators and prosecute them to the full extent of the law,” he said.
