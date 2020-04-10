Murder of educator – wicked, barbaric and heartless says security minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Wicked, barbaric and heartless are the words used by Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang to describe the gruesome murder of Colleen Walker, vice-principal of Excelsior High School, who was shot and killed at her home in the community of Queensbury, St Andrew, yesterday (April 9).

While expressing condolences to the family, Chang said in a release issued today that “acts like these demonstrate the length at which these criminals will go to perpetrate violence against our most vulnerable, particularly our women”.

He pointed out that no resources will be spared to bring the killers to justice, as the Government continues to equip the police force with the necessary tools and capabilities to tackle some of these challenges faced by society. “I am confident that these criminals will be brought to justice”, Chang said.