Murder of pregnant woman, children highlights need to eliminate gender violence — Grange
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says this morning's deadly attack on a pregnant woman and her two children in Hanover highlights the importance of efforts to eliminate gender-based violence.
Grange said the “tragedy” also bring into focus the need to transform the ways in which we bring about a change in how women are perceived.
It is reported that 38-year-old Abanique Cunningham and her two children — four-year-old Sanique Coote and seven year old Jayanna Coote — were chopped to death by the father of the youngsters. The man is currently in police custody.
Grange in a release this evening condemned the triple murder, saying it was a “most horrific case of gender-based violence which I condemn in the strongest sense of the word”.
She said: “Governmental action is vital to prevent and end gender violence, but success requires people speaking up. I note that the police have made an arrest in this case, and I encourage anyone with any information that can assist in this case to make a report to the police”.
