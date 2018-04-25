Murder of pregnant woman, children highlights need to eliminate gender violence — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says this morning's deadly attack on a pregnant woman and her two children in Hanover highlights the importance of efforts to eliminate gender-based violence.

Grange said the “tragedy” also bring into focus the need to transform the ways in which we bring about a change in how women are perceived.

It is reported that 38-year-old Abanique Cunningham and her two children — four-year-old Sanique Coote and seven year old Jayanna Coote — were chopped to death by the father of the youngsters. The man is currently in police custody.

Grange in a release this evening condemned the triple murder, saying it was a “most horrific case of gender-based violence which I condemn in the strongest sense of the word”.

She said: “Governmental action is vital to prevent and end gender violence, but success requires people speaking up. I note that the police have made an arrest in this case, and I encourage anyone with any information that can assist in this case to make a report to the police”.