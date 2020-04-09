Murdered educator was vice-principal of Excelsior High

KINGSTON, Jamaica — OBSERVER ONLINE can now confirm that the educator who was brutally slain earlier today (April 9) in the St Andrew community of Queensbury was a vice-principal of Excelsior High School.

She is 54-year-old Colleen Walker, who has worked at the Mountain View Avenue school for the last 12 years, according to a family member who was on the scene.

Walker is survived by three sons, one of whom is a medical doctor. It is understood that one of Walker's sons was celebrating his birthday today.