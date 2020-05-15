My video comments may have harmed Cricket West Indies — Chris Gayle

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cricketer Chris Gayle says he is aware that portions of comments he made in a series of videos posted to his personal YouTube channel on April 27 may be viewed as being damaging to Cricket West Indies (CWI), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament and its brand.

This follows a formal complaint from the CPL alleging breaches of its Tournament Rules & Regulations received by the PJ Patterson led Tournament Committee.

The committees said it unanimously decided the complaint satisfied the prima facie test and in accordance with its Disciplinary Powers it authorised the establishment of an independent three member tribunal to hear the matter.

In the videos, Gayle addressed the reasons for his departure from the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise ahead of the 2020 CPL tournament.

“I made these videos with one single intention – to explain to the fans in Jamaica the reasons behind what has now become my second departure from the Tallawahs franchise. It was my greatest wish to finish my CPL career in Jamaica – playing in front of my home crowd at Sabina Park with the franchise that I had previously led to two CPL titles,” he said in a statement.

“In so far as my resentment at the treatment, I stand by my comments in those videos. My words were spoken from the heart. Having said that, I must be honest and say that I now realize how portions of my comments may be viewed as being damaging to Cricket West Indies, and to the CPL Tournament and its brand – a tournament which I have sincerely enjoyed not just being a part of, but also helping to build and promote. It was never my intention to damage the T20 Tournament, as playing in the CPL has guaranteed an opportunity for the past 7 years to play in front of the great fans of the Caribbean. This is a privilege which I genuinely appreciate and have never taken for granted,” Gayle said.

The committee noted that intense efforts were made to settle the charges for the benefit of CWI, CPL and Gayle, before empanelling its members.

These efforts, the committee said resulted in an acceptance by Gayle of the need to issue a statement.

The committee said that given the assurance of Gayle to act in good faith, it therefore is no longer necessary to empanel a Tribunal and all relevant parties therefore consider the matter closed.