'My whole life prepared me for this day,' says Waite after St Elizabeth NE nomination

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Basil Waite pledged to focus on the interests of the people including education and infrastructural development immediately after being nominated as the People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St Elizabeth North Eastern.

"My whole life I have been prepared for this day," Waite told journalists.

He is bidding to replace the PNP's Evon Redman as Member of Parliament for the constituency. The latter is walking away from politics after a single term as MP.

Waite will be up against the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Delroy Slowley, who was nominated before midday.

The PNP candidate was accompanied to the nomination centre by Redman, and PNP councillors, Audie Myers (Siloah Division), Donovan Pagon (Braes River Division), and Everton Fisher (Balaclava Division).

The PNP has consistently won St Elizabeth NE except for 1980 when Edward Seaga and the JLP swept to power by a massive landslide.

Garfield Myers