NCB Capital Markets Limited offers 0% commission to new online customers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank (NCB) Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM) has announced a zero per cent equity commission fee, for a limited time only, available to customers who opt to open their investment accounts online.

Customers can open their investment accounts online using the GoIPO platform. They are also able to complete their trades without having to go into the branch or speak with their advisor.

“We have to continue finding ways to engage and encourage customers to keep trading. Our existing online customers are currently benefiting from an attractive equity commission of 0.5 per cent for trades done online. We also want to encourage new investors to the market, hence this announcement. We have made it easy to open an investment account online and the reward for doing so is NO commissions on equity trades until June 30, 2020,” NCBCM CEO Tracy-Ann Spence said.

“We are encouraging our customers to take advantage of the NCBCM online platform. Not only are they able to execute their unit trust and equity trades online, they can use NCBCM online to transfer funds to and from their NCB accounts as well as monitor their investments in real time. This level of convenience is especially important now as COVID-19 continues to change the way we invest and do business,” Spence continued.

It added that the platform is the only online broker platform that allows customers to fund their investment account directly from their NCB bank account.

Customers also have the ability to view the Jamaica Stock Exchange's equity order queue, increasing access to information, the company said.