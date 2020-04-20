NCB HWT branch re-opens, UWI branch closes
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank (NCB) says that beginning Tuesday, its Half-Way-Tree branch location will resume operating between 8:30 am and 12:30 pm until further notice.
The bank also noted that it has temporarily closed its University of the West Indies branch, as a result of reduced staff number caused by the St Catherine lockdown.
“Customers who normally transact at this branch are encouraged to visit the Matilda's Corner branch or any other available branch of their choosing,” the bank said in a statement.
NCB informed that all St Catherine branches in addition to the Cross Roads, Washington Boulevard and Windward Road branches will remain closed during the lockdown period and all Bank on the Go intelligent ABMs will remain accessible 24/7 in branches islandwide.
“Customers are reminded that transfers, cash and cheque deposits, bill payments and NCB Insurance premium payments will no longer be facilitated in branches as we seek to further protect our staff members and customers by minimizing face to face interactions,” the company noted.
The bank encouraged customers to conduct these transactions for free using the 24/7 intelligent ABMs and Drop boxes, the NCB mobile app or NCB Online.
Customber can visit www.jncb.com/covid19 for information on how to safely manage their financial affairs during COVID-19 and for the latest updates on the bank's operations.
