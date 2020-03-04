NCB Insurance opens wellness centre for senior citizens

KINGSTON, Jamaica— NCB Insurance Company Limited (NCBIC) has opened a Senior's Wellness Centre for people aged 60 years and older. The launch took place on Friday, February 28 at the centre's Liguanea address, 2 Sandhurst Terrace in St Andrew.

According to NCB, the senior's wellness centre is a facility “created to provide a range of age-appropriate activities and services for senior citizens to support their health and physical well-being, recognizing the role they play in building the nation and community”.

Touted as a first of its kind in Jamaica, NCB said that the centre was established out of recognition of the increasing need to make opportunities available for seniors to access stimulating programmes that support 'active ageing'.

The centre was the brainchild of the NCB Pensioners Association, whose members lobbied for a facility that seniors could enjoy without fear of discrimination or marginalisation. Over time, seniors will have access to a wide range of services and activities, including health checks and presentations, art, music, physical therapy, excursions and exercise, with the aim of creating a solace for senior citizens to comfortably interact during the already challenging period of retirement and senior years.

The facility has three legacy rooms named after individuals who were instrumental in the creation of the centre, NCB said in a report. The rooms are, the Rex James Hospitality Hub which will facilitate intergenerational activities, The Lena A Plummer Administrative Office and The Selvin Goldson Social Spot.

“NCBIC sees its role as pivotal in fulfilling a wider community need. We understand and appreciate the unique challenges seniors experience and the need, as corporate citizens, to make a national contribution to the welfare of the seniors' community,” said NCBIC Managing Director and CEO, Vernon James.

“We look forward to creating a space that can become a haven for seniors, allowing them to truly enjoy the fruits of their labour in retirement and facilitate a happy, positive outlook as they enjoy their Golden Age,” James noted.