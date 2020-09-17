NCB to reopen Duke Street branch tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) says it will resume normal operations at its Duke Street branch, effective Friday, September 18, 2020 at 8:30 am.

The bank said this follows consultation with the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The bank was previously closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The NCB said all customers visiting the branch will be required to observe the mandated COVID-19 safety protocols of wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance of at least six feet from others, and sanitising their hands upon entry to the branch. It added that temperature checks will also be conducted at the entrance of all NCB branches, and customers with elevated temperatures will not be permitted to enter.

The bank, however, continued to encourage customers to take advantage of its digital channels to complete their transactions, instead of going into a branch.