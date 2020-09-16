NCB announces positive COVID-19 case at Morant Bay branch
KINGSTON, Jamaica - National Commercial Bank (NCB) says it has received confirmation of the COVID-19 infection of an employee at its Morant Bay branch.
The bank said the Ministry of Health and Wellness was consulted and they have advised that the branch does not need to be closed based on their assessment of the risk, given the period of time that has elapsed since the staff was last in office, and other considerations.
“We have completed deep cleaning and sanitization of the location and continue to conduct daily cleaning and sanitization of all our locations in keeping with our COVID-19 protocols,” NCB said.
The bank encouraged customers to take advantage of its digital channels to complete their transactions, instead of going into a branch.
