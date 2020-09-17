NCB announces positive COVID-19 cases at head office
KINGSTON, Jamaica— National Commercial Bank (NCB) has advised that two of its employees at the Atrium have tested positive for COVID-19.
The bank said that based on guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, there is no requirement for businesses to close when there is a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.
It said it has completed deep cleaning and sanitisation of the location and continues to conduct daily cleaning and sanitisation of all locations in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy