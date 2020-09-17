NCB announces positive COVID-19 cases at head office

KINGSTON, Jamaica— National Commercial Bank (NCB) has advised that two of its employees at the Atrium have tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank said that based on guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, there is no requirement for businesses to close when there is a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

It said it has completed deep cleaning and sanitisation of the location and continues to conduct daily cleaning and sanitisation of all locations in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.