NCB apologises
Bank says delay in uploading payroll files
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank (NCB) is advising customers that there has been a delay in uploading payroll files.
NCB, in a statement sent to the media a short while ago, said, as a result of this, some salaried workers will not see payments reflected by the end of today.
“The issues being experienced by our customers have our complete and undivided attention. Despite our teams working around the clock to manually upload and process payroll files as a result of the unavailability of our upgraded platform, some customers have yet to receive their salaries and for this, we are deeply sorry.” NCB's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hylton said.
He said this is the most significant upgrade the bank has undertaken in recent history. The decision to upgrade over the weekend of May 17, 2019, was taken after undertaking multiple rounds of rigorous testing, which indicated that core systems would have stabilised prior to payroll date.
“Unfortunately the stabilisation has not occurred in the expected timeframe. We will not rest until we are able to restore our systems and more importantly, our customers' confidence. We are committed to turning this around and creating an experience and platform that is worthy of your loyalty," said Hylton.
NCB said it has acknowledged the potential impact on customers' ability to make loan, credit card, and utility payments in a timely manner. Customers who have been impacted in this manner are encouraged to contact NCB at salary@jncb.com.
“We commit to reviewing and addressing [this] in the shortest time possible.”
