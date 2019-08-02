NCB appoints 'Bob' Blake as CEO
KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Commercial Bank (NCB) has announced that Septimus 'Bob' Blake will take the lead as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) starting August 1.
NCB, in a statement today, said that Blake succeeds Patrick Hylton, who has been leading the bank for the past 15 years.
Malcolm Sadler has also been reportedly appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective August 1, taking the reins from Dennis Cohen, who has served as CFO alongside Hylton since 2004.
The bank noted that Hylton and Cohen will maintain their roles as Group CEO and Group CFO & Deputy CEO, respectively, of NCB Financial Group Limited, while Blake and Sadler will focus on the management of the bank specifically.
Blake will report directly to the board of the bank and particularly Hylton, who continues to be on the Board of Directors for the bank, along with Cohen, NCB explained.
“The appointment of Blake and Sadler as CEO and CFO of NCB Jamaica represents the latest transition in the Group's leadership to ensure effective oversight and succession for both the bank and NCB Financial Group. This plan, which has been in progress for several years, started with the appointment of Blake to Chief Operating Officer for the Bank in April 2017,” NCB said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy