NCB appoints 'Bob' Blake as CEO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Commercial Bank (NCB) has announced that Septimus 'Bob' Blake will take the lead as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) starting August 1.

NCB, in a statement today, said that Blake succeeds Patrick Hylton, who has been leading the bank for the past 15 years.

Malcolm Sadler has also been reportedly appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective August 1, taking the reins from Dennis Cohen, who has served as CFO alongside Hylton since 2004.

The bank noted that Hylton and Cohen will maintain their roles as Group CEO and Group CFO & Deputy CEO, respectively, of NCB Financial Group Limited, while Blake and Sadler will focus on the management of the bank specifically.

Blake will report directly to the board of the bank and particularly Hylton, who continues to be on the Board of Directors for the bank, along with Cohen, NCB explained.

“The appointment of Blake and Sadler as CEO and CFO of NCB Jamaica represents the latest transition in the Group's leadership to ensure effective oversight and succession for both the bank and NCB Financial Group. This plan, which has been in progress for several years, started with the appointment of Blake to Chief Operating Officer for the Bank in April 2017,” NCB said.