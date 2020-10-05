NCB awards $85 million in scholarships, grants

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The NCB Foundation says it has awarded a total of $85 million in funding for the 2020/2021 academic year as part of its annual Scholarship and Grant Programme.

The award cohort numbered 28 students from institutions across the island.

According to a statement from the foundation, phase one of the programme, the Level Up Grant, saw $25 million allocated to people who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Phase two initially saw $50 million in funding provided for students at the undergraduate level in accredited tertiary institutions across the island, but the foundation has since allocated an additional $10 million in assistance due to the overwhelming need of the beneficiaries.

The foundation said the programme, which has been in motion since 2008, is aimed at facilitating and supporting education for young people in traditional and non-traditional fields of study at institutions across the island.

“It was extremely important to the NCB Foundation team that support also be given to students pursuing studies in non-traditional areas, as these emerging fields have had more and more impact on our societies and economies in recent years; fields such as animation, computer science, fine arts, engineering, fashion and logistics,” the statement read.

Chairperson of the foundation, Thalia Lyn said, “guided by the dream of NCB Group's chairman, Michael Lee Chin, for every Jamaican child to be able to complete tertiary education, the Foundation has made education our primary strategic focus.”

“It is our relentless dedication to the development of Jamaica's youth that propelled us to find innovative solutions that would still deliver value, opportunity, support and hope to our scholars through the overall scholarship programme amidst the global pandemic,” she added.

The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony disguised as a trivia gameshow hosted by Emprezz Golding.

The 28 Parish Champions each received $300,000 for the duration of their study - one from each parish studying in a traditional field and one from each parish studying in a non-traditional field.

Of the 28, four 4 were chosen as National Champions and received an additional $300,000.