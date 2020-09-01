NCB branches to close midday on election day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) is advising the public that its branches will close early this Thursday, September 3, 2020 to allow staff members to vote in the General Election.

The bank said its branches will be open from 8:30 am until 12:00 pm.

While the branches are closed, NCB is reminding customers that they may take advantage of the intelligent Automated Banking Machines (iABMs) in its 24/7 Bank on the Go locations islandwide to withdraw and deposit funds, deposit cheques, pay NWC, JPS, Flow and NCB credit card bills, and more.

Additionally, it said customers may use its online banking platform, or the mobile app for transactions.

All NCB branches will re-open on Friday, September 4, 2020 with regular opening hours, the bank said.