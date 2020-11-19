NCB clears $25-m tuition debt for over 200 UWI students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank (NCB) Foundation has contributed $25 million to the University of West Indies toward clearing the debt of some 229 students in need.

The foundation handed over its donation on Tuesday, November 10 on the university grounds.

NCB said as a part of its mandate of contributing to the betterment of Jamaica, the company continues to find meaningful ways to touch and transform lives in communities across the length and breadth of our beautiful Island, Jamaica.

Chairman and CEO of the NCB Financial Group, Dr Patrick Hylton, in his address, stated, “The gift of education is the only one that keeps on giving back to our nation and this is why education continues to be the NCB Foundation's primary area of remit. As Nelson Mandela once said, 'Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world'.

“Education provided the platform for me to transcend my humble beginnings in Four Paths, Clarendon and I am humbled to be in a position to lead an organisation that gives back to young men and women just like me, who represent the future of our nation. Your degree is valid. You worked hard and you earned it, put your most prized possession must be your ability to learn new things and adapt to change. That will serve you well forever.”

Pro Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of the West Indies, Dale Webber, also expressed his sincerest gratitude for the donation, stating, “Undoubtedly, this contribution will further assist our students, many of whom are from challenging economic circumstances, to continue their academic journey at The UWI Mona Campus and we remain grateful to the NCB Foundation for its steadfast support over the years. We look forward to future partnerships to support our mission of revitalising Caribbean development.”