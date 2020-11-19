NCB clears $25-m tuition debt for over 200 UWI students
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank (NCB) Foundation has contributed $25 million to the University of West Indies toward clearing the debt of some 229 students in need.
The foundation handed over its donation on Tuesday, November 10 on the university grounds.
NCB said as a part of its mandate of contributing to the betterment of Jamaica, the company continues to find meaningful ways to touch and transform lives in communities across the length and breadth of our beautiful Island, Jamaica.
Chairman and CEO of the NCB Financial Group, Dr Patrick Hylton, in his address, stated, “The gift of education is the only one that keeps on giving back to our nation and this is why education continues to be the NCB Foundation's primary area of remit. As Nelson Mandela once said, 'Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world'.
“Education provided the platform for me to transcend my humble beginnings in Four Paths, Clarendon and I am humbled to be in a position to lead an organisation that gives back to young men and women just like me, who represent the future of our nation. Your degree is valid. You worked hard and you earned it, put your most prized possession must be your ability to learn new things and adapt to change. That will serve you well forever.”
Pro Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of the West Indies, Dale Webber, also expressed his sincerest gratitude for the donation, stating, “Undoubtedly, this contribution will further assist our students, many of whom are from challenging economic circumstances, to continue their academic journey at The UWI Mona Campus and we remain grateful to the NCB Foundation for its steadfast support over the years. We look forward to future partnerships to support our mission of revitalising Caribbean development.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy