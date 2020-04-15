NCB closes St Catherine operations, some branches in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) is advising customers that due to the lockdown of St Catherine because of the spread of COVID-19, its branches in St Catherine will be closed for the duration of the lockdown.
The affected St Catherine branches are:
- Linstead
- Old Harbour
- Portmore and
- St Jago
The bank further informed that based on their physical location or because a significant percentage of the branch's team members reside in the lockdown area, the Half Way Tree, Washington Boulevard and Windward Road branches will also be closed during the lockdown.
“Due to the lockdown, NCB will reduce staffing in certain areas of our business. As a result, the following services may be adversely impacted are:
- Customer Care Centre
- Cheque deposits at intelligent ABMs and
- Servicing of Point of Sale terminals
“We will continue to assess the impact on our service levels because of the lockdown, and will provide ongoing updates as further operational impacts are identified,” NCB said in a statement.
