NCB confirms its first case of COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) is reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19 among its employees.

The bank said the employee attached to the 1-7 Knutsford Boulevard branch received confirmation today that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank said that upon learning last week that an employee may have been in contact with an infected person, the employee and the other employees with whom they interacted were sent home to self-quarantine for the prescribed 14 days and all were asked to contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness to arrange for testing to be carried out.

The bank added that the impacted areas were then temporarily closed and those areas, along with the entire branch, were deep cleaned and sanitised.

CEO Septimus Blake, in commenting on the case, said, “We have continued to abide by all the safety protocols mandated by the Government of Jamaica and the Ministry of Health and Wellness. We encourage our customers to use our digital channels — online banking, mobile banking and intelligent ABMs — to minimise person-to-person contact. Customers can transfer funds, pay their utility and credit card bills using these platforms. We also encourage employers to pay their employees electronically so they can avoid visiting the branches to cash cheques. As we contend with the current spike in cases, we commit to playing our part in protecting our employees and our customers.”