NCB director Oliver Mitchell to retire
KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Commercial Bank (NCB) has reported that director, Oliver Mitchell Jr will retire at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the NCB Financial Group (NCBFG), to be held January 31, 2020, and he has indicated that he will not seek re-election.
NCBFG takes this opportunity to recognise Mitchell for his involvement with the Group from 2015 to 2019 as a director of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited and since 2017 as a director of NCBFG, and to wish him well for the future, the bank said in a statement Friday night.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy