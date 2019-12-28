NCB director Oliver Mitchell to retire

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Commercial Bank (NCB) has reported that director, Oliver Mitchell Jr will retire at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the NCB Financial Group (NCBFG), to be held January 31, 2020, and he has indicated that he will not seek re-election.

NCBFG takes this opportunity to recognise Mitchell for his involvement with the Group from 2015 to 2019 as a director of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited and since 2017 as a director of NCBFG, and to wish him well for the future, the bank said in a statement Friday night.