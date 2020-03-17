NCB helping customers weather the COVID-19 storm

KINGSTON, Jamaica —National Commercial Bank (NCB) has temporarily waived some of it fees in order to assist its customers with any “unplanned expenses” as the nation deals with the impact of COVID-19.

The bank said it has temporarily suspended penalty interest for late loan payments, breakage fees for fixed deposits, as well as partial withdrawal fees for insurance policies for all customers.

It also noted that a conditional payment holiday will be granted to credit card customers who will have statements generated April 5 to April 26, 2020.

For personal customers the following arrangements have been made:

• Customers may request a payment holiday on their unsecured, auto and mortgage loan facilities by emailing ncbcovidassist@jncb.com. Customers are asked to provide their full name, TRN, and branch where the loan was originated in the e-mail.

• A Pay Advance facility for over 100,000 customers. This one-month loan facility helps support customers' urgent cash flow needs. The loan fee for first time Pay Advance customers has been waived. Customers can check to see if they have been pre-approved for the facility by visiting loans.jncb.com and clicking “Check Offer”.

• Minimum balance fees on deposit accounts will be waived for all customers who sign up for online banking. Customers may sign up for online banking on the NCB Mobile App available in the Google Play and Apple stores. Customers are encouraged to minimise their exposure by using the company's digital and electronic channels, and reducing the need to visit branches.

The bank said corporate customers are urged to reach out to their relationship manager via phone or e-mail. They will provide support to customers with options that best suit their needs. These may include:

• Additional working capital support

• Loan moratorium on principal payment for existing loans

• Increase in credit card limit.

Stop payment and uncleared effects fees will also be temporarily waived for all corporate and commercial clients.

Meanwhile, the pool of single digit interest rate loan funding available to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has increased, with limited collateral from $3.4 billion to $20 billion.

There has also been a reduction in the interest rate to 6.5 per cent on Jamaican dollar facilities. SMEs availing of these facilities will benefit from a moratorium on principal payments of up to six months

NCB said it will be working with customers in specific industries such as tourism and distribution which have been directly impacted by COVID-19 to provide customised solutions to meet their needs.

“We know this is a difficult time for all Jamaicans and we want to assure our customers that we are here to help them get through the COVID-19 situation,” the bank said in a statement.

“We recognise that during this time, customers will still need access to money and may be concerned about their financial well-being. We are committed to guiding customers through these challenging times, and are working to make accessing financial services as easy as possible.”