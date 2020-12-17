NCB increases money for 'Grant a Wish' programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Commercial Bank (NCB) says it has increased its allocation toward its annual 'Grant A Wish' programme from $12m in 2019 to $19m this year.

According to a statement from NCB Foundation, the increase comes in light of the “exceptionally difficult year for many Jamaicans”.

This annual signature initiative for the foundation falls under the umbrella of the bank's Christmas programme.

The foundation's CEO Nadeen Mathews-Blair said, “the theme of this year's Christmas programme is 'New Traditions' in recognition of the new ways we will celebrate Christmas this year to keep safe, while maintaining the love and the giving that represents the season." With the hardships faced by many this year, we felt it was important to give more and to help more through our Grant-A-Wish programme. In addition, during the season, we will also begin distribution of tablets, laptops, and devices to our adopted primary school students and other organisations in need, based on our $50million commitment to the MOEYI's “A Device Per Child” initiative,” she said.

The foundation invited Jamaicans to help someone in need by voting.

The five nominated categories are: special needs, children's homes, nursing/golden age homes, individuals in need and the organisations in need.

Over 46 projects have been nominated and of that, the top three from each of the five categories, or 15 organisations/individuals will benefit from a share of the $19 million for the Christmas season.

“These charities combined help thousands of Jamaicans in need on a daily basis. We are happy to have the votes of the Jamaican people direct our giving so we can identify those most in need and help as many as possible,” the CEO added.

The 'Grant A Wish' portal is hosted on gratitude.jncb.com, which displays profiles on each project as well as videos.

Voting began on Friday, December 11 and closes on Friday, December 18.

During this voting period, members of the public (including NCB staff) are invited and encouraged to vote daily (with a maximum number of 15 votes each day).