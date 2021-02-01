NCB mourns loss of team member

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank (NCB) says it is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting of its team member, Andrea Lowe-Garwood.

The 51-year-old woman was in a worship session at her church yesterday when a man, posing as a member of the congregation, shot her several times before escaping in a waiting motorcar.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Three people have since been taken into police custody in relation to the incident.

The bank said it has made grief counselling arrangements for its team members and her family members.

The NCB team said it is thankful for all prayers and condolences, and asks that the family and loved ones be kept in everyone's prayers.