NCB mourns loss of team member
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank (NCB) says it is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting of its team member, Andrea Lowe-Garwood.
The 51-year-old woman was in a worship session at her church yesterday when a man, posing as a member of the congregation, shot her several times before escaping in a waiting motorcar.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Three people have since been taken into police custody in relation to the incident.
Read: Hell in church
The bank said it has made grief counselling arrangements for its team members and her family members.
The NCB team said it is thankful for all prayers and condolences, and asks that the family and loved ones be kept in everyone's prayers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy