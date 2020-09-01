NCB ramps up fight against COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) has amplified its efforts to restrain the spread of the virus within its organisation, and continues to take all necessary steps to protect its customers and employees across the island.

This, the bank said, follows a recent report that an employee at its 1-7 Knutsford Boulevard branch tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The bank also confirmed that none of the employees with whom the affected employee interacted have reported any symptoms since they were sent home to self-quarantine following the possible exposure.

“This health crisis is not something that we take lightly, and we are sparing no effort in protecting our employees and our customers, and by extension, their families and loved ones,” shared Euton Cummings, head of Group Human Resources and Facilities at NCB.

“These efforts include around-the-clock sanitisation in all our locations, rigid entrance protocols which include temperature checks and denial of entry without mandatory face masks, personal sanitisation stations in all locations, and regular communication to our team members and customers,” he continued.

Cummings added that, “With the number of confirmed cases on the rise in Jamaica, we understand that the risk of exposure also increases. Where possible, we have some teams working from home full-time. For those who must report for work at one of our physical locations, we maintain stringent measures to keep them safe – including physical distancing and continuous sanitisation of all work and high-contact areas.”

Reporting that employees in three of its locations – The Atrium, 29 Trafalgar Road and the NCB Card Centre on Oxford Road—were suspected to have been indirectly exposed to confirmed cases of the virus, Cummings also noted that the organisation does not have appetite for taking chances. According to Cummings, all employees who suspect that they were in contact with a confirmed case, whether directly or indirectly, are sent home immediately to self-quarantine and are instructed to contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness for further directions. This, the bank said, is coupled with extensive sanitisation of all impacted areas, and ongoing monitoring and mitigation exercises.

“We're doing what we can to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Cummings said. “We ensure that our protocols are compliant with what is prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the World Health Organisation, and we do our best to educate our employees and customers to do the same. COVID-19 has completely changed the way we live our daily lives, so as a bank, we have had to adapt and ensure that there are robust channels for us to serve our customers in these times and going forward.”

Cummings further noted that customers are encouraged to use digital channels where possible, such as its personal online banking and business online banking platforms, as well as the NCB mobile app. He also underscored the need for customers to use the bank's 24/7 Bank on the Go locations for cash transactions instead of going in-branch, or its mobile money option – Quisk.