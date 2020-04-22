NCB re-opens St Catherine branches on Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) is advising through a news release today that, in keeping with the Government's most recent orders, branches in St Catherine will re-open on Friday, April 24.

These St Catherine NCB branches will open for three days per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays - from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, until further notice.

“The St Catherine lockdown meant that our operations in Old Harbour, Linstead, Spanish Town and Portmore had to be closed. Additionally, several branches in Kingston and St Andrew, which are mainly manned by employees living in St Catherine were also closed.

“With the announcement of the most recent orders, our St Catherine branches will now re-open. However, branches in Kingston and St Andrew which were closed as a result of the lockdown, namely, the Windward Road, Washington Boulevard, Cross Roads and University of the West Indies branches will remain closed until further notice, as employees from St Catherine are not able to leave the parish,” NCB in it release informed.

The NCB added that they will continue to prioritise serving senior citizens and customers with special needs, with 8:30 am to 9:00 am exclusively reserved to serve these individuals.

“At this time, some face-to-face services are no longer available in our branches. We implore our customers to continue using our digital and electronic banking channels to manage their financial affairs in order to protect themselves and to avoid unnecessary wait times in lines outside the branches. Midas card transactions at the ABM and ACH transfers online are free.

“All customers visiting our branches will be required to wear masks We will increase the distance between customers to six feet

“The latter will result in our being able to accommodate fewer persons in our banking halls,” the banking entity stated.