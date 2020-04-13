NCB saddened by passing of Dr Rickert Allen

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) is mourning the death of Dr Rickert Allen who served as senior general manager – Group Human Resources and Facilities Division of the National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited.

Allen passed away on Saturday, April 11 at his home in Mandeville.

“We regret the passing of Dr Allen, a true visionary who has left an indelible mark on our organisation having touched so many areas of our business and most importantly, the lives of past and present employees of the group,” said NCBFG President Patrick Hylton, who also extended condolences to his wife Rhoma, son Christopher, grandchildren Michael and Jaidyn, and other family members.

The company said Allen served NCB for over 18 years and noted that in his capacity as a division head, he has mentored a wide cross-section of team members at all levels within the organisation.

“Rick was an honourable man who had many great qualities; among them were his pragmatic approach to leadership, his courage to always speak the truth even when it was difficult and above all, an abiding respect for all whom he interacted with,” Hylton said.

Fondly remembering the camaraderie they shared as colleagues, Hylton noted that, “Rick loved life and always found the most efficient ways to get a task done. He was innovative to say the least and always aimed for excellence.”

“Rick was a giant among men, who dared greatly and led a life that was analogous to the famous quote by celebrated American architect Daniel Burnham, 'Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men's blood and probably themselves will not be realized. Make big plans; aim high in hope and work, remembering that a noble, logical diagram once recorded will never die, but long after we are gone be a living thing, asserting itself with ever-growing insistency,” Hylton continued.

“Such was the man, he dreamed big dreams, accomplished much to be proud of during his time here on earth and in so doing, left an irreplaceable legacy upon which we will continue to build in service to our customers, staff members and shareholders,” the company said.