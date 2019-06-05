NCB still working to fix issues with salary accounts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank (NCB) says it is still working to resolve issues created by technical problems, which recently prevented a number of customers from accessing their salaries.

In an update this morning, the bank explained that it is reversing duplicate payments to some accounts, while some customers are still experiencing difficulties due to rejection of payments for various reasons including in many cases incorrect account numbers in files submitted by employers.

“Following the system upgrade on May 17, 2019, most of our business customers were unable to submit their salary files electronically in the usual manner. NCB accepted the files from our customers via different communication channels for processing, which led to significant delays as thousands of files were submitted,” outlined NCB in its statement.

The bank said it has been “working with employers and other banks to process the rejected transactions or to identify alternative ways to pay salaries.

“Simultaneously we have also been working to simplify the salary upload process for our business customers so they can effectively upload their own payrolls to eliminate delays due to manual processing. Some have started to upload and we expect remaining business customers should be able to do so within the next few days.”

NCB reiterated that all associated late fees and charges will be reimbursed and said customers may bring supporting documents to any branch for processing or email salary@jncb.com.

“We sincerely regret the challenges that this upgrade has presented but please be assured that we are working relentlessly to fix these issues and create a better banking experience for everyone. We are asking for our customers to please bear with us while we work to deliver a banking platform worthy of their loyalty,” the bank said.