NCB urges businesses to pay staff online

KINGSTON, Jamaica—National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) is urging businesses to pay staff electronically instead of with cheques to avoid pay disruptions resulting from branch closures and quarantines.

NCB made the call in light of the recent St Catherine lockdown and the resulting closure of eight branches.

The financial institution said electronic payment will ensure that employees have easy access to their salaries and urged people to request electronic payment from their employers.

“Given the uncertainty of the current environment, citizens who receive payroll cheques are particularly vulnerable. In the event of branch closures, they will be unable to encash these cheques and access their pay. For companies, ACH transfers no longer attract a fee and RTGS transfer fees are waived until April 30th. Customers who receive their pay electronically will have access to these funds via any of our 295 ABMs islandwide and can use their debit cards to make purchases,” shared Brian Boothe, NCB Senior General Manager.