NCDA warns of greater COVID-19 risks for children exposed to smoke

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) has expressed fresh concern about the possible impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on children who smoke or are exposed to second-hand smoke.

“As we celebrate Child Month and World No Tobacco Day, both observed in May, the agency has become increasingly concerned about children whose parents and guardians are substance abusers. It is imperative especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, that we be mindful of the vulnerable children among us,” said Michael Tucker, executive director of the NCDA.

Tucker argued that smoking is one of the largest challenges to the sustainable development of countries around the world and the youth, being the future, is a crucial focal point of this year's campaign.

He noted that the national theme for World No Tobacco Day 2020 which is observed on May 31 is: "Covid is no joke, it gets worse with smoke”.

According to Tucker, the NCDA is also focusing on the youth population in light of this year's theme of Child Month, 'Unplug Negativity, Connect Positivity…Think!'

The World Health Organization has recommended persons quit smoking as it makes the human body more susceptible to COVID-19 infection.

Children ages 3-11 are exposed to second-hand smoke two times the rate of adults. They breathe twice as much and inhale more air per pound than adults; they breathe air closer to the ground where the contaminants of tobacco products linger and typically touch more surfaces where the residue persists.

Additionally, children exposed to second-hand smoke are at a greater risk of developing respiratory problems including asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia which if conditions develop make them more susceptible to harmful viruses.

“Children live what they learn, so we as adults must be better examples for them. We know that many persons are experiencing high stress levels at this time and it may be more difficult to cope but we encourage persons battling with addiction as well as we're asking those around them to go ahead and call us at the NCDA get the help you may need.

“Our number is 876-564-HELP (4357) and we are here to serve everyone who needs the support,” said Collette Kirlew, director of client services at the NCDA.