NCEL launches online course for principals and vice-principals

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL) launched the newest addition to its suite of learning products, the Virtual Instructional Leadership (VIL) on Monday, June 1.

Forty-seven educators including principals, vice-principals and education officers piloted the course and were featured in the launch.

The online course was developed by the NCEL in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund. It will be permanently available on the college's learning management platform and can be reviewed or enhanced in keeping with the changes in policies, expectations and technology.

The course is also accessible by leaders with special needs as the course has closed caption for the international videos and signing for the local videos, and audio for the essential readings.

In her address, NCEL Principal Dr Taneisha Ingleton said that the college was careful to include the Maslow before Bloom principle as the first module.

“We know and want to continue to emphasise that leadership cannot be effective without genuine care for those whom we lead. We cannot get improved student outcomes and maximum support from our teachers without demonstrating that we care through our actions and deliberate implementation of systems and processes,” Dr Ingleton said.

According to Janet Walsh Davis, an education officer in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and member of the pilot group, “the wealth of information received, the depth of knowledge and sharpening of skills that the course provided has by far exceeded our expectations. During this time of education in emergency, the high standard of leadership, self-care, empathy, the mastery of virtual learning environments, communication systems, and quality of collaboration, distance supervision strategies and social partnerships required for remaining relevant can be found in the seven modules of this programme.”

Principal of Cumberland High School and member of the pilot group, Darien Henry, emphasised that “the course was timely and represents a seismic shift in pedagogy. NCEL has brought the entire sphere of education in Jamaica to the global arena. The pilot group was brought front and centre to the very latest nomenclature in teaching and learning at a time or crisis, referred to as pandemic pedagogy”.

The VIL course is now open to and is being accessed by 500 principals and vice-principals across five cohorts. By the end of July, the college expects over 1500 educators would have accessed and completed the course.

Principals and vice principals who have not yet submitted applications can now do so via the College's website (ncel.gov.jm) which will close at midnight today, June 3.